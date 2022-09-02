Motorcyclist taken to hospital after collision in Oshawa
Police tape is seen in front of a Durham Regional Police cruiser. (Durham Regional Police)
Published Friday, September 2, 2022 9:12PM EDT
A collision in Oshawa on Friday evening sent one person to hospital, Durham police say.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Park Road South and Fenelon Crescent, where a motorcycle and a vehicle collided.
Police said the motorcyclist was taken to a trauma centre in Toronto.
There is no immediate word on their condition.
The cause of the collision is unknown.