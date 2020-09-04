

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A motorcyclist suffered critical injuries in a collision in Scarborough Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Cass Avenue and Birchmount Road, south of Sheppard Avenue East, around 3:45 p.m. after a motorcycle and a Jeep collided.

Police say the motorcyclist was transported to a hospital in life-threatening condition.

The driver of the Jeep was also taken to hospital for treatment, police say.

Police have closed Birchmount Road between Sheppard Avenue East and Allanford Road.