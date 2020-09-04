Motorcyclist taken to hospital after collision in Scarborough
Toronto police
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Friday, September 4, 2020 5:36PM EDT
A motorcyclist suffered critical injuries in a collision in Scarborough Friday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Cass Avenue and Birchmount Road, south of Sheppard Avenue East, around 3:45 p.m. after a motorcycle and a Jeep collided.
Police say the motorcyclist was transported to a hospital in life-threatening condition.
The driver of the Jeep was also taken to hospital for treatment, police say.
Police have closed Birchmount Road between Sheppard Avenue East and Allanford Road.