Motorcyclist taken to hospital after collision on highway in Oakville
Published Saturday, September 4, 2021 8:32PM EDT
A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a multi-vehicle collision on a highway in Oakville Saturday afternoon.
The Ontario Provincial Police say it happened on the eastbound Queen Elizabeth Way ramp to Highway 403 around 4:30 p.m.
The motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
It is not known at this time how many vehicles were involved in the crash or what caused it.