A man was seriously injured in a collision with an Ontario Provincial Police vehicle on a highway in Oakville Saturday afternoon.

The Ontario Provincial Police said it happened on the eastbound Queen Elizabeth Way ramp to Highway 403 around 4:30 p.m.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said officers were initially called to the highway after a transport truck became disabled and ended up partially blocking a live lane on the ramp.

“OPP attended and positioned their vehicle on the right lane to provide early warning for motorists approaching the area,” Schmidt said.

A male motorcyclist approached the scene and was unable to avoid a collision.

“The rider came off of his motorcycle and ended up colliding into the rear of the OPP vehicle, which was stationary, unoccupied with its emergency lights flashing.”

Schmidt said the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A portion of the highway was closed for several hours due to the investigation.