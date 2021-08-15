Motorcyclist taken to hospital in serious condition following crash in Brampton
Published Sunday, August 15, 2021
A motorcyclist has serious injuries after a two-vehicle collision in Brampton Sunday afternoon.
It happened in the area of Steeles Avenue and Torbram Road just before 3:30 p.m. when a motorcycle collided with a vehicle.
The motorcyclist was rushed to a trauma centre in serious condition.
The driver of the other vehicle remained on scene, according to Peel Regional Police.
Peel’s Major Collision Bureau is attending the scene. Westbound lanes at Torbram Road are closed as a result.