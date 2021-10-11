A motorcyclist has been transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision in Brampton.

The collision happened shortly before 6 p.m. near Westbrook Avenue and Cottrelle Boulevard.

Peel Regional Police said a car and a motorcycle were involved.

The Major Collision Bureau is expected to attend the scene.

Police are advising motorists to use alternate routes around the area.

It is not yet clear what caused the collision.