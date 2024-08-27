Motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries following collision in Whitby: police
Durham Regional Police confirmed to CTV News Toronto that its officers had responded to a motor-vehicle collision at Thickson Road and Dryden Boulevard, south of Taunton Road East. Police add the motorcyclist was rushed to a Toronto-area trauma centre.
Durham police's Collision Investigation Unit is now investigating, and the intersection has been closed.