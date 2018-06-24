

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A motorist is in critical condition in hospital after a crash on a rural stretch of road northwest of Stouffville on Sunday night.

York Regional Police say they were called to Kennedy Road, between Vivian Road and St. John’s Sideroad at 2:20 p.m. for a report of a collision.

They arrived to find one occupant of one of the vehicles in life-threatening condition.

The victim was rushed to a hospital trauma centre for treatment. No other details on the victim were provided.

Kennedy Road is closed between St. John’s Sideroad to north of Vivian Road to allow for an investigation.