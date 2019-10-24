

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A motorist is dead after their vehicle struck a hydro pole and burst into flames in Vaughan early on Thursday morning, York Regional Police say.

Officers at the scene say the vehicle was heading north on Dufferin Street, just north of Centre Street in Vaughan at about 1:30 a.m. on Thursday morning when the driver lost control of the car and it slammed into a pole.

The vehicle then burst into flames and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators were out on the street on Thursday morning tracing the tire tracks of the vehicle as it veered off the roadway.

Police say they have reached next of kin but are not yet ready to publicly identify the motorist.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call police.