

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A motorist is dead after two vehicles collided, sending one into the path of a pole in North York on Monday afternoon.

Toronto police Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said emergency crews were called to Don Mills Road and Green Belt Drive, south of The Donway, sometime after noon for a two vehicle collision.

One of the two vehicles involved crashed into a hydro pole.

Douglas-Cook said firefighters extricated one person out of a vehicle who had sustained minor injuries.

A second person was found with life-threatening injuries. They were pronounced dead some time later.

A traffic reconstruction team is on the scene to determine how the crash occurred.

All northbound lanes of Don Mills Road were closed to allow for cleanup and an investigation.