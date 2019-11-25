Motorist dies in two-vehicle crash in North York
Police and firefighters are seen at Don Mills Road and Green Belt Drive on Nov. 25, 2019 after a serious collision. (Tom Podolec/CTV News Toronto)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Monday, November 25, 2019 1:58PM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 25, 2019 2:16PM EST
A motorist is dead after two vehicles collided, sending one into the path of a pole in North York on Monday afternoon.
Toronto police Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said emergency crews were called to Don Mills Road and Green Belt Drive, south of The Donway, sometime after noon for a two vehicle collision.
One of the two vehicles involved crashed into a hydro pole.
Douglas-Cook said firefighters extricated one person out of a vehicle who had sustained minor injuries.
A second person was found with life-threatening injuries. They were pronounced dead some time later.
A traffic reconstruction team is on the scene to determine how the crash occurred.
All northbound lanes of Don Mills Road were closed to allow for cleanup and an investigation.