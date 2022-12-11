A driver has been seriously injured in a four-vehicle collision in Vaughan.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, York Regional Police (YRP) tweeted about the crash, which they said occurred at the intersection of Highways 27 and 7.

The three other drivers sustained minor injuries.

The intersection was fully closed as police investigated, but has since reopened.

COLLISION:

Hwy 27 at Hwy 7, Vaughan

- Four vehicle collision

- One driver with serious injuries

- Other drivers have minor injuries

- Full intersection closure during investigation

- Update will be provided when roads reopened — York Regional Police (@YRP) December 11, 2022

Anyone with information should contact YRP at 1-866-876-5423, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or https://www.1800222tips.com/.