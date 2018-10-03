

The Canadian Press





CALGARY - A warming centre has been set up for the hundreds of people stranded for up to 13 hours by bad weather on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Calgary.

Roads and highways in and around the city Tuesday were covered in heavy, wet snow -- with more falling overnight.

Parts of Calgary reported snowfall amounts of up to 40 centimetres in a 12-hour period with similar amounts in the mountain parks and other areas of southern Alberta.

People were being urged to stay home and cautioned to keep off of roads.

Canmore RCMP say the Trans-Canada Highway west of Calgary was closed Tuesday in both directions near Dead Man's Flats.

The westbound lanes opened around 6:20 a.m. but the eastbound lanes remain closed.