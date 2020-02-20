

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A number of residents in Rexdale’s Mount Olive area were briefly evacuated following the discovery of toxic, possibly explosive gas levels in area sewers Thursday.

Toronto Fire was called to a house on Bulbourne Road shortly before 2 p.m. for a hazmat call after residents reported smelling gasoline near a drain in the home’s basement.

Crews determined that some sort of unknown solvent had entered the drain.

After investigating, firefighters reached out to police to request assistance in evacuating the area.

Residents from eight homes on Bulbourne Road, between Stevenson Road and Garfella Drive, were evacuated and sheltered on TTC buses.

According to firefighters, gas from the sewer registered as toxic and possibly explosive.

There is no word so far as to what exactly the gas was or where it is was coming from.

Firefighters went door-to-door to check the levels at the evacuated homes.

At around 4:40 p.m., Toronto police said firefighters would be flushing the sewers to get rid of the substance and that residents would be allowed to return to their homes after the process was completed.

Both Enbridge and the Ministry of the Environment have been notified, Toronto Fire said.

No injuries have been reported.