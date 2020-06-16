Mount Pleasant Cemetery has now expanded the hours it is open to the public after operators locked the gates in early April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a tweet, Coun. Josh Matlow confirmed that the Midtown cemetery will return to regular hours starting on Tuesday.

The cemetery, which is the resting place for tens of thousands of people, will now be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. going forward.

The gates to the cemetery, which is also a popular spot for walkers and joggers, were locked after management determined that people were not following physical distancing guidelines put in place to slow the spread of virus.

The cemetery reopened ahead of Mother’s Day but only with limited hours.

Speaking to CP24 last month, Matlow called the grounds “the Central Park for Midtown Toronto.”

“It is a sacred place for those who are buried there but it is also a place of recreation and a place of peace for those of us who live in the neighbourhood,” he said.