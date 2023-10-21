

The Canadian Press





Mountain biker Gunnar Holmgren of Orillia, Ont., has won Canada's first gold medal at the Pan American Games.

Holmgren took the men's cross-country race in Santiago, Chile, in a time of one hour 17 minutes 59 seconds Saturday.

The 24-year-old Canadian beat Chilean silver medallist Martin Vidaurre Kossman by 53 seconds.

Jose Gabriel Marques De Almeida of Brazil was over two minutes back of Holmgren for the bronze medal.

Holmgren moved into the lead on the third of seven laps and held it on the course at the Catholic University Sports Club northeast of the city.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2023.