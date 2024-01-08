

Maan Alhmidi, The Canadian Press





Mourners and officials paid tribute Tuesday to those who died after the Iranian military shot down Flight PS752 four years ago, as they called for the Iranian regime to be held accountable for what happened.

Everyone aboard was killed when Iranian officials shot down the Ukraine International Airlines jetliner in January 2020 shortly after its takeoff from Tehran.

Most of the passengers were bound for Canada via Ukraine, including 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents.

The names of the victims were read out during a ceremony in Richmond Hill, Ont., marking the anniversary, with a moment of silence held for those lost in the crash.

Maral Gorginpour's husband, Fareed Arasteh, was on the plane. It was three days after their wedding, she said.

"To be honest, I'm still in denial. I can't believe that he's not here," she said.

She remembered his wide smile and positive outlook.

"Nothing was impossible for him. If he wanted something, no matter what would happen, he would get it," Gorginpour said, adding she thinks of him whenever she feels like giving up.

Gorginpour said she and other families of victims are continuously seeking answers, trying to piece together the "puzzle" of what happened.

"Their lives were brutally taken and we still, after four years, we still don't know what happened that night," she said. The Canadian government has done a lot for the families of victims, she said, but the process has been slow.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and several other federal, provincial and local officials attended the ceremony in Richmond Hill.

"Canadians will never forget the tragedy of when the plane went down," Trudeau told those gathered for the event.

"Your loved ones were killed almost 10,000 kilometres from here, 1,461 days ago, but it feels like they were all just here."

The prime minister said Canada has worked with partners for years to have the Iranian regime take responsibility for its actions.

In July, Canada and three other countries referred the case to the International Court of Justice.

Trudeau also announced Tuesday that Canada and its three international partners have initiated dispute-settlement proceedings against Iran before the International Civil Aviation Organization council under the Chicago Convention, the international agreement laying out the core rules and standards for safe global air travel.

Earlier Tuesday, Trudeau issued a statement remembering the victims and voicing his solidarity with those who have lost loved ones in this and other air disasters.

The Richmond Hill ceremony was one of several events taking place globally to mark the anniversary, and followed a candlelight vigil in Toronto on Sunday.

- with files from Paola Loriggio in Toronto.