MPP Mitzie Hunter says she continues to consider a possible mayoral run following the sudden resignation of John Tory, but she isn’t ruling out a possible run for the leadership of the Ontario Liberal Party either.

The Scarborough-Guildwood MPP said last week that she was seriously considering a run to become Toronto's next mayor.

Asked by reporters Tuesday when she might announce her decision she reiterated that people should “stay tuned.”

“I love this city. This is the city I grew up in. I love Toronto. Spent most of my working life here,” Hunter said. “I have been talking to supporters. I've also been receiving a lot of encouragement about the mayoralty race and I just say to you, please stay tuned and I will make an update to you at the appropriate time.”

She added that Toronto is in “uncertain times right now as a city.”

“It’s our most important city when it comes to the economy of Toronto, as it contributes to Ontario and Canada's economy, the most populous city in our province,” Hunter said. “And so, you know, those are the considerations that weigh heavily in terms of how my background and experience have helped to contribute to the growth and to the future of the city. That's what's most really concerning at this time.”

Hunter was also asked whether she might take a run at the leadership of the Ontario Liberal Party, a job she lost to Steven Del Duca after running in 2020.

Hunter would neither confirm nor deny a possible leadership bid for the party, but said she remains committed at the moment to modernizing the selection process for the leadership race.

“My next step, and I've been really clear about this all along, is to ensure that I understand what the rules are for the leadership selection, and I'm very hopeful that that will change to a direct vote; one member, one vote.”

She said the party needs to replace its current delegate system in order to ensure that grassroots voices within the party are heard.

“I believe, having run in the last leadership, that the delegated form doesn't necessarily give the openness that is required for the grassroots,” Hunter said. “A lot of decisions are really made behind the scenes and I think that it's time that we modernize our party and that we give stronger voice to the grassroots and the engagement.”

The rules for the Ontario Liberal leadership race will be decided at the party’s March 3 meeting.

In the meantime, Hunter is just one of several possible candidates said to be mulling a potential mayoral bid. Others include councillors Brad Bradford and Ana Bailão, as well as former councillors Denzil Minnan-Wong and Michael Ford. Urbanist Gil Penalosa, who ran against Tory in the last election just a few months ago, has said that he will run again.

If council waits until the next scheduled meeting in late March to declare the mayor’s seat vacant, a byelection to choose a new mayor would likely be set for some time in June.

The nomination period would close 45 days before the date of the byelection, likely giving candidates until early May to decide whether or not to run.