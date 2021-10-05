Toronto police have confirmed that a report has been filed regarding a now-unavailable tweet by Independent MPP Randy Hillier that appears to encourage people to tar and feather politicians returning to legislature.

NDP MPP for Toronto Centre, Suze Morrison, posted numerous screengrabs of comments published by Hillier on Oct. 2.

In the series of tweets, the Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston MPP says a “cultural war” is underway “between those who desire and aspire to collective dishonesty and evil vs those who defend individual faith and freedom.”

A separate tweet encourages Ontario residents to “bring a pot of boiling tar and a case of feathers” to the legislature when it reopens.

“Each politician who arrives deserves both a tar and feathering,” the tweet says while tagging Premier Doug Ford, Government House Leader Paul Calandra and PC MPP Steve Clark.

The tweet itself is no longer available on Hillier’s social media profile. It appears to either have been deleted by Hillier or it was blocked by Twitter. Hillier’s profile has one blocked tweet either posted on Oct. 1 or Oct. 2.