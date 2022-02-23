A Scarborough MPP is renewing her call for gun violence to be treated as a public health emergency in the wake of a shooting that left a student dead at a Toronto high school.

Jahiem Robinson, an 18-year-old Grade 12 student, was fatally gunned down at David and Mary Thomson Collegiate Institute in Scarborough last week on Feb. 14.

Toronto Police have said Robinson was shot from behind at point-blank range in a killing described as an “execution.” Another victim was targeted, but the gun did not go off, police said.

A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the killing.

In her letter published Wednesday, Scarborough-Guildwood MPP Mitzie Hunter says there are students in GTA schools “who are reeling from trauma associated with gun violence.”

Hunter wrote that in the wake of the latest shooting, “we are painfully reminded that violence of this nature persists in our communities despite the efforts of police and public agencies to find ways to keep people safe.”

She said gun violence is up almost 50 per cent in her community so far this year.

Hunter said that labelling gun violence a public health emergency would allow health boards to develop programs which are specifically designed to reduce gun violence, taking into account “local and culturally appropriate solutions.”

She said it would also help to extend “trauma-informed counselling paid for by OHIP.”

“The fatal shooting at David and Mary Thomson CI requires a response, and the people of this province cannot afford to wait,” Hunter wrote.

Robinson's death and the charges that followed against a young teen prompted Toronto police to point out that a third of victims and accused involved in Toronto homicides so far this year are under 20 years old.

Police also said the number of bullets fired at crime scenes is up almost 50 per cent compared to last year, pointing to the use of deadlier weapons.