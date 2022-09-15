

The Canadian Press





Members of Parliament of all political stripes are expected to rise in tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth today during a special sitting of the House of Commons.

The House Speaker is recalling MPs from their summer break early to commemorate the queen and her 70-year reign after she died last week.

Pierre Poilievre is set to address the legislature as leader of the Conservative party for the first time, across the aisle from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is slated to kick off the speeches.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet are also expected to speak.

Other MPs will then get their turn, and depending on how many wish to rise, the proceedings could continue tomorrow morning.

The normal operations of the House of Commons will resume on Tuesday, the day after the queen's official state funeral in London.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2022.