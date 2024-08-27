The hot muggy weather is expected to continue in Toronto Tuesday, but it could be broken up by some showers later in the day.

The city is expected to see a high of 31 C Tuesday, but it will feel closer to 39 with the humidity.

However there’s a 70 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon and a risk of a thunderstorm overnight.

"Today will be another hot one," CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said. "But this time, we’ll have to contend with the risk of afternoon showers and storms.

"The bulk of the active weather will be north of the city this afternoon. But, we’re still looking at a 30-40 per cent chance of something impacting the city proper. So, keep your eyes on the skies if you’re out enjoying the summer sun this afternoon."

The high Wednesday is expected to go back to a more seasonal 25 C and a humidex of 30. A high of 23 C is expected on Thursday.

Rain could return Friday, when it's expected to be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers.