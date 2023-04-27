Representatives from all three levels of government are expected to make a transit-related announcement in Toronto this morning.

Ontario Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney is set to speak alongside Federal Trade Minister Mary Ng, Toronto Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie, and Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti at the TTC’s Davisville Carhouse, near Yonge Street and Davisville Avenue.

While details of the announcement have not been released yet, transit expansion has been a priority for the Ford government.

Early upgrade work recently began at Finch Station, the current terminus of the Yonge Line, to prepare for the planned Yonge North Subway Extension project.

The roughly eight-kilometre extension is expected to eventually take the Yonge subway line into York Region, with stops at Steeles Avenue, Clark Avenue, Royal Orchard Boulevard, Langstaff Go Station, and High Tech Road.

Last month, Metrolinx awarded a contract to consortium Mace, Comtech and SYSTRA (MCS) to help deliver the line.

The announcement is expected to get underway at 9 a.m.