

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Ontario Attorney General Caroline Mulroney said she understands Toronto will be impacted by cannabis legalization in “a greater way” than other Ontario municipalities and vowed to “work cooperatively” with cities to help them deal with any issues that arise.

Mulroney made the comments to CP24 after receiving a letter from Mayor John Tory Sunday outlining his concerns about the province’s plan for cannabis legalization and how it will impact the city.

In his letter, Tory listed his concerns on a number of topics, including storefront retail outlets, costs associated with increased enforcement, as well the social and public health impacts.

Tory said that the increased costs to the city of Toronto as a result of the legalization will be “disproportionate” to other Ontario cities.

“On that point, I hope there is no dispute. My strong desire is that we can continue the discussion that began with the previous provincial government on the magnitude of those costs and how the City, to the full extent possible, is kept whole financially,” Tory wrote.

Mulroney acknowledged that the province’s largest city will be more significantly impacted by the legalization compared to other municipalities.

“Municipalities will be getting funds. There is $40 million that will be directed to municipalities and we will be working closely with them to make sure that we can manage and hopefully mitigate some of the social and health costs that they are experiencing,” she told CP24 Monday.

The mayor also said that he does not believe Toronto residents will be in favour of the “widespread proliferation of storefront outlets for the sale of cannabis.”

Mulroney said the government’s priority to keep people safe was what “guided” their decision to privatize the sale of cannabis, which will be legal for Canadians to buy, use, and grow come Oct. 17.

“We spent a lot of time looking at ways to approach the federal government’s decision to legalize recreational cannabis… our priorities are to divert people from the illegal market so that we can protect youth and keep our communities safe,” she said.

“I don’t think anyone thought that Kathleen Wynne’s plans to go with government-run stores in government-chosen locations was going to be effective at undermining the illegal market.”