Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for most of Ontario, including Toronto, Mississauga, Hamilton, and Niagara, York, and Durham regions.

The weather agency says temperatures in the high 20s to low 30s, which could feel like the high 30s to low 40s with the humidity, are expected starting today. The "multi-day heat event" is expected to last until Thursday, it said.

And while areas near the lakes could be slightly cooler than regions further inland, hot and humid air can still bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category, Environment Canada noted.

“Extreme heat affects everyone. The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors,” it said.

People are being advised to keep an eye out for the effects of heat illness, which may include swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and the worsening of some health conditions.

“Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place. Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle,” said Environment Canada, which issues heat warnings when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses like heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Several eastern parts of the province are also under a fog advisory with some areas experiencing zero visibility. Conditions are expected to improve after sunrise.