Multi-vehicle crash in Brampton, Ont. leaves 1 person critically injured
Police investigate a multi-vehicle collision in Brampton, Ont. on Dec. 28, 2023. (Pat Darrah)
Share:
Published Thursday, December 28, 2023 1:26PM EST
One person has been critically injured after a collision in Brampton Thursday morning.
The incident took place around 10:50 a.m. near Queen Street East and Goreway Drive.
Few details have been released regarding the circumstances of the crash, but police say that multiple vehicles are involved.
At least one person has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.