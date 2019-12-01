

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A major pileup has closed the westbound lanes of Highway 401 east of Kingston on Sunday afternoon.

The Ontario Provincial Police said about 30 vehicles were involved in the collision that happened near Joyceville Road.

No information on any injuries or fatalities at this time, police said.

The westbound lanes of Highway 401 are closed between Joyceville Road and Highway 15.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area as whiteout conditions are reported.

A winter weather travel advisory is issued for Kingston as a system is expected to bring a significant snowfall.

"Very heavy snowfall rates with poor visibility are likely for a few hours this afternoon. Some blowing snow is also likely," Environment Canada said.