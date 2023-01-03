York police have charged two 22-year-olds with multiple offences after firearms and drugs were discovered in the backseat of their vehicle during a traffic stop.

On Dec. 30, at around 1:45 a.m., an officer pulled over a red Kia Forte in the area of Elgin Mills Road and Yonge Street in Richmond Hill to conduct a traffic stop.

Upon investigation, police found marijuana in the vehicle, which prompted the officer to search both occupants.

Police say they found a handgun on the passenger, an unloaded handgun in the backseat, and an unspecified quantity of cocaine and cash.

Search warrants were executed at the suspects’ Toronto residence and one of the suspect’s vehicles, where York Regional Police investigators found ammunition.

The suspects, who have been identified by police as Jarra Shifara and Cash Dillon, were both charged with multiple offences, including but not limited to possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine.

Shifara was also charged with driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available, possessing a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition and breach of probation, while Dillon was additionally charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

The charges have not been proven in court.