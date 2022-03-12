

The Canadian Press





The Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a crash on Highway 401 that left "multiple" people dead and sent two passengers to hospital with serious injuries.

The OPP say the collision happened at approximately 3:45 a.m. in Quinte West, Ont., on Saturday.

They say the crash involved a tractor trailer and passenger van.

Police declined to specify how many people were killed.

They say they're in the process of notifying next of kin.

A stretch of highway remained closed late Saturday morning as police investigated.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2022.