There are a few major road closures and transit disruptions to know about if you're getting around the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) this weekend.

The disruptions affect major highways, subway and GO Train service.

Here's what you need to know.

Highways

There will be major closures on both the DVP and the Gardiner Expressway this weekend in order to accommodate the annual Mattamy Homes Bike for Brain Health.

The Don Valley Parkway will be closed in both directions from Lakeshore Boulevard to Highway 401.

The Gardiner Expressway will be closed in both directions from the South Kingsway to the DVP. This includes the Rees/Spadina/Jameson & South Kingsway ramps.

The closures will start at 2 a.m. on Sunday, June 2 and will last until 4 p.m. Sunday.

TTC

There will be no subway service all weekend on Line 1 (Yonge-University) between St. Clair and Sheppard-Yonge stations due to planned station improvements and track work, the TTC says.

Shuttle buses will be running along that part of the route Saturday and Sunday to replace regular service.

Subway service will resume on Monday, June 3 at 6 a.m.

GO Transit

On Friday night, bus service will replace train service on the Kitchener line for critical track work that is expected to speed up service.

On May 31, GO buses will replace the 11:22 p.m. train from Bramalea GO to Union, along with the 10:04 p.m. and 11:34 p.m. Union to Bramalea/Mount Pleasant GO trips. Buses will stop at Mount Pleasant, Brampton Innovation District, Bramalea and Malton GO before running express to/from Union Station.

Customers travelling to and from Etobicoke North, Weston and Bloor GO stations are being encouraged to use local transit options.

Normal service will resume on the line at 9 a.m.