Multiple homes in east Toronto evacuated due to gas leak
Enbridge company logos are shown on display at the company's annual meeting in Calgary, Thursday, May 12, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Share:
Published Saturday, November 4, 2023 9:48PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, November 4, 2023 9:48PM EDT
At least 40 people had to evacuate their homes due to what officials called a “major” gas leak in Toronto’s east end Sunday.
A command post was set up near Glenshaw Crescent and Parkview Hill Crescent, north of St. Clair Avenue, after gas company Enbridge notified them of a gas leak in the area.
Officials say a four-inch gas line has been effected.
At least 40 people from over a dozen homes were temporarily displaced and told to shelter in TTC buses.
Around 10:30 p.m. officials said the gas line had been crimped and residents were told to return home.
It is unclear what caused the leak.