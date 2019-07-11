

Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- Nearly three dozen passengers and crew were injured Thursday when an Air Canada flight travelling from Toronto to Sydney, Australia, hit severe turbulence and was forced to divert to Honolulu.

Flight AC33 was about two hours past Hawaii over the Pacific Ocean early Thursday morning when “unforecasted and sudden turbulence” caused “minor injuries” for about 35 travellers and triggered a turnaround, Air Canada said in an email.

Eyewitnesses described a gut-churning drop in altitude that slammed passengers and flight attendants into the ceiling.

Linda Woodhouse, an Albertan who is moving to Australia, said people had just begun to wake up and move around when the plane experienced a few seconds of minor turbulence. A few moments later, “the plane just dropped,” she said.

“The lady in front of me flew up to the ceiling, so I was trying to grab her and make sure she wasn't injured.

“Some people were either getting up to get up to the washroom, or the first little bit of turbulence might have knocked their seatbelts off, and flight attendants were getting up to serve us,” she said in a phone interview from Honolulu airport.

“Those individuals unfortunately flew up and hit the ceiling of the plane and dropped back down again.”

Woodhouse credits the crew and passengers with springing into action in the wake of the drop. Four passengers with medical training walked up and down the aisles, helping the injured and reporting their issues to the pilots and crew, who eventually decided to turn the plane back to Hawaii.

While 35 people were reported injured, Woodhouse said about a half-dozen appeared to have suffered more serious injuries.

“There were some facial lacerations, so they put sterile strips on them, other individuals had fractures and there were a couple of people with head and neck injuries from flying up and hitting the ceiling,” she said.

Woodhouse said Air Canada has told passengers they will spend the night in a hotel and will likely continue their journeys tomorrow. Despite the shock, she said she has no qualms about getting on the plane.

“It could have been a lot worse,” she said.

The aircraft, a Boeing 777-200, had 269 passengers and 15 crew members on board.

Some received medical attention on arrival at the airport in Honolulu at 6:45 a.m. local time, according to Air Canada.

“Our first priority is always the safety of our flights, passengers and crew and as a precaution, medical personnel are on standby to examine passengers in Honolulu,” Air Canada spokeswoman Isabelle Arthur said.

Honolulu Emergency Services Department spokeswoman wasn't able to immediately provide details about what kinds of injuries were involved.

The airline said it is arranging hotel accommodations and meals for passengers in Honolulu as well as options for resumption of the flight.

The turbulence happened at about 10,970 metres 966 kilometres southwest of Honolulu, said U.S. Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor.