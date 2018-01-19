

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





At least two people have been taken to hospital with various injuries after a three-vehicle collision took place in East York on Friday evening.

The crash took place in the area of O’Connor Drive and Dohme Avenue at around 5 p.m.

A Canada Post truck, a BMW vehicle and a small bus were involved in the incident, Toronto police said.

Officers said the Canada Post truck rolled over. Images from the scene show the truck on top of the other two vehicles involved.

Road closures have been implemented in the area to accommodate a police investigation.