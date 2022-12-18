Multiple people have been injured and a male suspect is dead following a shooting in Vaughan Sunday night.

York Regional Police (YRP) say it happened at a condo building in the area of Jane Street and Rutherford Road.

Police say that “several people were shot” and that there are “multiple victims.”

YRP said the suspect died “following an interaction with police,” adding that the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) will be notified.

Police have not confirmed how many victims there are or the extent of any of their injuries.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.