

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Four people were treated by paramedics following a fire at a home in Hamilton on Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out in the basement of a residence of Ottawa Street North, near Cannon Street, shortly before 11 a.m.

Hamilton Fire confirms that multiple people were rescued by crews at the scene and four people are in the care of the Hamilton Paramedic Service.

The conditions of the four patients have not been released.

The fire is now under control and crews are currently searching for hot spots.