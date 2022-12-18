Multiple people have been shot and a male suspect is dead following an interaction with police, who were responding to reports of an active shooter in Vaughan Sunday night.

York Regional Police (YRP) say it happened at a condo building in the area of Jane Street and Rutherford Road.

Police say that “several people were shot” and that there are “multiple victims.”

YRP say the suspect died “following an interaction with police" and that the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) will be notified.

Police have not confirmed how many victims there are, the extent of their injuries or if any of them were killed.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.