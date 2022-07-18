Durham Regional Police have confirmed that a large fire at a storage building in Clarington Sunday completely destroyed a number of police vehicles.

The fire broke out at 19 Courtice Court, near Highway 418 and Highway 401, shortly after 6 p.m.

Many people passing by the blaze posted images on social media showing thick black smoke billowing over the highway.

The fire prompted Ontario Provincial Police to shut down a large stretch of Highway 401 east of Oshawa, as well as a section of Highway 418.

Police tweed about the road closure Sunday but did not say what was burning. In a news release Monday, they confirmed the damage to their vehicles.

“The vehicle bay section of the building was fully engulfed by the fire,” police said in their release. “Numerous police vehicles were inside the bay at the time and have been completely destroyed by the fire.”

No one was injured in the blaze.

Police did not list anything else destroyed by the fire aside from the vehicles.

Durham police did not give an estimate for the damage. Clarington Fire remains on scene to put out hot spots and police have not yet been able to enter the building.

It is not yet clear what caused the fire. The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.