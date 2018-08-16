

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Multiple sexual assaults of two females downtown over the past four years have led to the arrest of a 30-year-old Toronto man.

An investigation was prompted in June after police said they received a complaint regarding a historical sexual assault.

The suspect met the two female victims separately when they were both underage back in 2014, according to investigators.

One of the females told officers she met the man at the age of 15 while attending Kool Haus, located in the area of Queens Quay East and Lower Jarvis Street, in May 2014. She said he was working as a club promoter at the time.

Police allege the man took the girl to a nearby hotel and sexually assaulted her.

The same girl, then 19 years old, met the same man in August 2017 at the Dog’s Bollocks Bar, located in the area of Queen Street West and Niagara Street. At the time, police said she was taken to a home and sexually assaulted.

Investigators then received a complaint from another female on Aug. 9.

The second female victim told police she met the same man at his apartment in the area of Claremont Street and Queen Street West when she was 14 years old back in 2014. The man allegedly sexually assaulted her at the time, police said.

Officers further allege the same girl was sexually assaulted by the same man when she was 15 years old and 16 years old. The two alleged incidents took in the west end of the downtown area – the first at an apartment in the area of Shaw Street and Queen Street West and the second in an alleyway in the area of College Street and Lansdowne Avenue.

On Wednesday, Ronnice Giscombe was arrested in connection with these alleged incidents. He is now facing charges, including three counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference.

Giscombe is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 25.