

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A male victim was taken to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition after a stabbing in downtown Toronto early Friday morning, paramedics say.

It happened near Queen Street West and Spadina Avenue at around 6:20 a.m.

Police say that the victim was stabbed multiple times. Multiple men were then seen fleeing the area afterwards, according to police.

Reports from the scene suggest that the victim subsequently walked into a McDonald's in the area to seek help.

The canine unit was brought in to conduct a search for the suspects in the surrounding area; however no arrests have been made.

No suspect descriptions have been released at this time.