

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police are looking for multiple male suspects after two males were stabbed in separate incidents in Toronto's Palmerston-Little Italy neighbourhood Thursday afternoon.

Police said that just after 1 p.m. Thursday, they were called to the corner of Harbord and Clinton streets for a report of a stabbing.

Officers said one male was stabbed in the back by a suspect who fled the scene on foot.

A short time later, police said a second male victim was stabbed in the chest in the same vicinity.

Both victims were initially taken to a hospital trauma centre in serious condition, paramedics said. However, police said a short time later that both victims are in stable condition.

At first police said it looked like a random attack, however afterwards they stepped back from the claim saying, “it appears the stabbings were not random.”

Investigators said it is unclear how many suspects were involved in the incidents.

Officers said the suspects invovled fled the scene towards Christie Station.