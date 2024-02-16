Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a driver after receiving complaints about a heavily damaged vehicle that was seen driving on Highway 401 in Toronto.

OPP said Thursday night that they received multiple traffic complaints about the vehicle driving on the busy highway.

An image shared by police on social media shows a heavily damaged white Corolla.

The vehicle's back windshield, lights and bumper are all smashed, as well as one of the doors, which seems to just barely be hanging onto the vehicle.

OPP said the driver is now facing a charge of operating an unsafe motor vehicle.

Video circulating on social media showed what appeared to be the same vehicle, driving with its hazard lights flashing, on a highway in Oshawa during the day. It's not clear when the video was taken.

Police were not immediately able to provide more details as to how the vehicle was damaged or why the driver was still operating it.