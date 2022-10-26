Property owners, residents, and candidates have until Thursday to remove and dispose of all municipal election signs on public and private property in Toronto.

The City of Toronto, in an Oct. 26 news release, said election signs should not be placed in the blue bin for recycling, instead people should drop them off at its Bermondsey, Commissioners, Disco, Ingram, Scarborough, or Victoria Park depots for free recycling until Nov. 25.

Eligible signs include those that are made of corrugated plastic (coroplast), fibre (paperboard) or plastic film (sleeve-style). Those with wooden and metal stakes will also be accepted.

More details about depot locations and hours of operation can be found online.

People are being reminded not to bundle corrugated plastic signs or mixed signs made of different materials. Plastic sleeve signs should be placed in a clear plastic bag and tied shut.

Screws as well as staples, which can damage recycling equipment, must be removed. Wooden stakes and metal supports should also be separated.

Dedicated containers will be provided for each material at the depot.

Those who choose to drop off unseparated mixed waste that includes election signs will be charged the regular fee of $166.26 per metric tonne of material.

People can call 311 if they wish to report election signs not being removed on time. Complainants should include the name of the candidate or the third-party advertiser displaying the sign, the address/location, and a description of specific landmarks, if the address of the sign cannot be provided on their service request. Violators could be issued a ticket, which start at $200. Fines of up to $100,000 could also be imposed.