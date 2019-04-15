

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 77-year-old man found suffering from “grievous injuries” inside his Keelesdale home early Monday morning.

Paramedics were first called to Hertford Avenue, located near Black Creek Drive and Eglinton Avenue, for a medical call shortly before 6:30 a.m.

When emergency crews arrived on scene, police said a man, later identified as 77-year-old Wilfred Kent Truman, was found suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the 911 call was placed by the victim’s wife.

Truman’s cause of death has not been disclosed but police said that the victim suffered “grievous injuries.”

Homicide detectives were called in to take over the investigation at around 9 a.m.

In an update on Monday afternoon, police confirmed 49-year-old Kyle Truman was arrested and charged in connection with the homicide.

Police have not disclosed the relationship between the victim and the suspect.

Prior to the arrest, the Toronto Police Service’s K9 unit searched the surrounding area for the perpetrator, who was spotted by witnesses fleeing the area through a ravine.

“We are actively canvassing for video right now and speaking to anybody who might have been in the area,” Det. Andy Singh told reporters on Monday morning. “I know it’s early in the morning but there might have been people getting ready for work that might have seen somebody who was in the area that looked suspicious.”

The 49-year-old suspect, who has been charged with first-degree murder, is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday at 10 a.m.