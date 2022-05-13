Toronto police have now laid a murder charge in connection with the death of a 30-year-old man who died following an altercation in the Runnymede area last month.

Police were called to Montye Avenue and Jane Street on March 11 following an altercation.

A 30-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident, police said. He subsequently died of those injuries in hospital nearly two months later on March 6.

He has since been identified as Robert Racz of Toronto.

On March 11, police charged a 26-year-old man with attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon in connection with the case.

Police said Friday that charges have been upgraded in light of Racz’ death.

Pal Pintyi of Toronto has now been charged with first-degree murder.

He's scheduled to make a court appearance at old City Hall today.

Police are asking anyone with further information about the case to contact investigators.