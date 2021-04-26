A 40-year-old man’s charges have been upgraded to second-degree murder in connection with the early April disappearance of Toronto resident Paul Daly.

Daly, 54 was last seen alive on April 2 in the O’Connor Drive and Woodbine Avenue area.

Last week, a silver Dodge minivan registered to Daly was found abandoned in the Sibley and Danforth avenues area.

On Monday, police confirmed Daly’s body was found inside the minivan.

On April 16, police charged 40-year-old Courtney Michael Tenn with indecent interference with a dead body in relation to Daly’s disappearance.

On Monday, Michael Tenn’s charge was upgraded to second-degree murder.

He appeared in court at College Park on Monday to answer to the new charge.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide squad at 416-808-7400.