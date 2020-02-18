

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The trial for the man accused of sexually assaulting and strangling 22-year-old Tess Richey to death in the city's Church-Wellesley Village in 2017 is set to resume today in a Toronto courtroom.

Kalen Schlatter, 23, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in Richey's death, which occurred in the early morning hours of Nov. 25, 2017.

Richey had gone out with a friend at the bar Crews and Tangos, located in the area of Church and Wellesley streets, on the night of Nov. 24 and she was reported missing by her family the following day.

Her lifeless body was found by her mother in an exterior stairwell of a house under construction near Church and Dundonald streets on Nov. 29.

Her cause of death was later determined to be "neck compression."

The Crown alleges that Richey met Schlatter for the first time on the night she was killed.

Prosecutor Beverley Richards previously told the court that video surveillance footage captured that night shows Richey and Schlatter walking down a laneway toward the exterior stairwell where the 22-year-old’s body was later found.

Schlatter is then seen on video leaving the stairwell area alone 45 minutes later, the Crown previously told the jury.

The Crown also alleges that Schlatter's semen and saliva were found on Richey's clothing.

The trial is expected to resume at 10 a.m.