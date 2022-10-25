

The Canadian Press





Musicians across the country are expressing concern for their livelihoods after SiriusXM announced it would not renew its contract with CBC.

SiriusXM satellite radio is known for paying upward of US$44 per play, a significant amount compared to the minuscule royalties payed out by top streaming services like Apple Music and Spotify.

CBC says in a statement that Sirius will no longer be carrying CBC Radio 3 Classic, CBC Country, ICI Musique Franco-Country or ICI Musique Chansons, but it will still play Canadian music through its free online playlists.

SiriusXM says it is still committed to playing Canadian music, which will be featured in its programming.

Although SiriusXM will be launching new programming to replace CBC's, musicians are still worried their income will be drastically reduced.

The Society of Composers, Authors and Music Publishers of Canada says any impact on royalties won't be known right away.