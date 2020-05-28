Relatives of a 29-year-old woman who fell from the balcony of a High Park apartment tower Wednesday night say she would never want to harm herself and are questioning the role of responding police officers in how she died.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said Toronto police were called to an apartment building near High Park Avenue and Bloor Street West, at around 5:15 p.m. for a domestic incident.

While officers were inside a unit on the 24th floor, officers “observed” a woman on the balcony, SIU said in a news release.

She later fell from the balcony and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family, friends and her pastor identified the woman as Regis Korchinski-Paquet, 29.

Her brother Reece, said numerous officers responded to the call and wondered why that was.

“I don’t know the exact number but there was a lot of them,” he said Wednesday night. “To go into the unit after one female, for what?”

“Exactly, my cousin’s not jumping. She’s a Christian woman, she’s not doing suicide, that ain’t what we do, we don’t do that, we ain’t killing ourselves, that’s number one, 100 per cent,” a man who said he was a cousin of Korchinski-Paquet, told reporters Wednesday.

The Toronto Police Service initially declined further comment on what transpired, citing the SIU’s involvement.

But later, Chief Mark Saunders issued a statement saying he wants answers too.

“We know this incident has caused a great deal of concern and our thoughts are with the family and the community,” Saunders said. “Let me be very clear that we want the facts as much as anyone. The Toronto Police Service is fully co-operating with the Special Investigations Unit.”

He urged anyone with information to call the SIU.

For its part, the SIU says it is aware of the allegations made against responding officers and wants more people to come forward to speak to them about it.

“The SIU is aware of allegations made by certain family members of the deceased and will be looking to speak to anyone with information about these allegations,” the agency said Thursday.

Pastor Roy Dawson of Peace Community Church of Jesus Christ told CP24 that Korchinski-Paquet said she would help “at every cookout” with his congregation, often with her mother.

“She always was positive, she loved children, she was thorough and she was always very positive,” Dawson said.

He recalled a time during a youth camp his church ran where she found a way to get the children to settle down.

“I remember the children weren’t listening and she came into the room and she just snapped her fingers to get her niece’s attention, it was just so funny because she sounded like one of the older mothers from the church,” he said.

“She just had such a beautiful smile.”

Four SIU personnel, two investigators and two forensic experts, have been assigned to probe the case.

The councillor for the ward, Gord Perks, said he is eagerly awaiting the SIU’s findings.

Regis Korchinski-Paquet was a 29 year old Black woman who lived in Ward 4. I will be watching the @SIUOntario closely. Her family deserves answers, as do we all. #JusticeForRegis. — Gord Perks (@gordperks) May 28, 2020

The SIU is called to investigate any incident involving an Ontario police officer and a member of the public that results in death, serious injury or an allegation of sexual assault.