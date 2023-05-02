A new dad thinks his baby might be the reason the Leafs won on Saturday night.

Alec Brownscombe is the founder and editor of MapleLeafsHotStove.com, a hockey analysis blog which has been in operation since September of 2008.

On Saturday night, the Ottawa-based Brownscombe and his wife welcomed a new addition to their family, just as the Leafs secured their history-making win against the Tampa Bay Lightning. “The game was on…at the hospital, and we checked in a few times on the scenes [in] downtown Toronto after the win,” he told CP24. “It provided some smiles during a stressful time, as you can imagine.”

Brownscombe and his wife had their baby’s name, named Malakai John, picked out for months before his arrival on Saturday. “But in the chaos I do remember briefly hoping [John] Tavares would score the [winning goal] given the name connection…lo and behold!,” said Brownscombe over email.

Malakai, Brownscombe’s firstborn child, joins a family with a rich hockey history. The infant’s great-great-grandfather and great-great-uncle were Dick and Frank Carroll, the first-ever coaches of the Leafs (then called the Arenas). The Carrolls coached the team to the 1917-1918 Stanley Cup, during the first year the Toronto team was included in the newly formed NHL.

Brownscombe says Malakai will “definitely” be enrolled in hockey when he’s older, “so long as he has the passion.” He added that their family is “big into” golf and soccer, but it’s hockey which reigns supreme.

“I love you, my curse-breaking baby boy!,” he wrote on Twitter.