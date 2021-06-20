Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the perpetrators of a brazen, daylight shooting at a child’s birthday party in Rexdale Saturday that left four people, including three children, injured “must be found and brought to justice.”

Gunshots rang out in the area of Tandridge Crescent and Byng Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. and emergency crews arrived on scene to find four victims, including a one-year-old child, a five-year-old girl, and an 11-year-old boy, and a 23-year-old man, suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were transported to hospital via emergency run following the shooting with injuries ranging from minor to critical.

Police said Sunday morning that the five-year-old girl is now in stable condition and the one-year-old, who was grazed by a bullet, has been released from hospital. Police have not released details about the condition of the other two victims but investigators told CP24 on Saturday that the adult victim sustained a gunshot wound to the leg.

“The shooting that took place in Rexdale last night is inconceivable and beyond comprehension,” Ford said in a tweet published Sunday.

“The perpetrators must be found and brought to justice,” he said, while encouraging those who may have witnessed the incident to contact police.

— Doug Ford (@fordnation) June 20, 2021

Ford’s comments follow similar statements made by Toronto Mayor John Tory earlier in the day.

“My heart goes out to the victims and the families of the victims and to all the people that were involved, because this is a traumatizing experience for that neighbourhood, which is a wonderful neighbourhood full of wonderful people,” Mayor John Tory said during an interview with CP24 on Sunday morning.

“This is irresponsible, outrageous behaviour. There is no other way to put it.”

Tory also encouraged anyone with information about the incident to reach out to investigators.

“I really, really hope in this case, so we can bring these people to justice and apply the full weight of the law, that people who were around there or there who saw something... they will confide in the police or in Crime Stoppers so we can track these people down and deal with them,” Tory said.

Supt. Ron Taverner said Saturday that the suspects were seen fleeing the area in a vehicle but a description of the suspect vehicle has not been released.

“At this particular time, we're working on descriptions of suspects, and we can't provide anything concrete right at the present time," Taverner said.

Police are also still investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting but confirmed that at this time, it does not appear the people who were shot were specifically targeted by the suspects.

"There's nothing more brazen than children outside in a gathering and this kind of violence happening outside right in front of them,” Duty Insp. Kelly Skinner said Saturday. “It's absolutely tragic."

A police source speaking to CP24 Sunday said that a warrant has been obtained to search a residence on Tandridge Crescent.