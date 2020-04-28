N.S. sets up help lines for citizens struggling amid mass shooting, pandemic
A couple pays their respects at a roadblock in Portapique, N.S. on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. An exhausted population in Nova Scotia is facing mental health challenges that the province's largest health authority is assembling special teams to help address. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Michael Tutton , The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, April 28, 2020 12:23PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 28, 2020 12:25PM EDT
HALIFAX - The Nova Scotia government has assembled a roster of psychologists to help address the mental health challenges facing the province's weary population.
In a release today, the Nova Scotia Health Authority says people can call in to the free service to talk about their distress over the recent mass shooting that left 22 people dead.
The agency is opening a special phone line as of Wednesday to allow people to talk about their difficulties and ways of coping with the tragedy amid the COVID-19 shutdown.
Many residents of the province already appeared to be struggling with stress prior to the shootings.
In a national survey conducted before the massacre, the Angus Reid Institute noted that of 53 Nova Scotians included, more than half said "worry" was the best word to describe the emotion they're feeling the most.
People who knew those killed in the shooting say it has been difficult to cope with the loss, particularly in isolation.