

Michael Tutton , The Canadian Press





HALIFAX - The Nova Scotia government has assembled a roster of psychologists to help address the mental health challenges facing the province's weary population.

In a release today, the Nova Scotia Health Authority says people can call in to the free service to talk about their distress over the recent mass shooting that left 22 people dead.

The agency is opening a special phone line as of Wednesday to allow people to talk about their difficulties and ways of coping with the tragedy amid the COVID-19 shutdown.

Many residents of the province already appeared to be struggling with stress prior to the shootings.

In a national survey conducted before the massacre, the Angus Reid Institute noted that of 53 Nova Scotians included, more than half said "worry" was the best word to describe the emotion they're feeling the most.

People who knew those killed in the shooting say it has been difficult to cope with the loss, particularly in isolation.